Taylor Swift is in her Philadelphia Eagles era.

On Friday night, during the first show of her sold-out, three-show concert series at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, Swift seized the opportunity to end rampant speculation surrounding a hotly debated topic.

If you're thinking this is the part where we reveal whether the pop star is romantically linked to Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, you came to the wrong place. No, rather, Swift opted to shed some light on who exactly she was referring to in her 2020 song "gold rush."

The lyric in question, "with my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door," has had fans uncertain whether the West Reading, Pennsylvania, native was talking about the legendary band or the football team.

Unfortunately for the "team band" crowd, the "team football team" contingency proved to be in the right.

"Guys, like, c'mon. I'm from Philly," Swift said much to the delight of the crowd. "Of course it's the team."

True fans will recall the 33-year-old has worn a custom Eagles jersey in the past. Luckily for the Philadelphia faithful, they won't have to put in a special order as the Eagles traded for running back D'Andre Swift during the 2023 NFL draft.

Philly, it's been a long time coming but... we'll see you at @LFFStadium this weekend 😉#TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/0ULu6g6uAh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2023

It's all coming up Swifties.