PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to re-sign quarterback Mason Rudolph, league sources told ESPN on Monday.

Rudolph signed a one-year extension that expired after the 2022 season, and the Steelers allowed him to hit free agency in March. Re-signing him allows the Steelers to maintain veteran quarterback depth behind starter Kenny Pickett and keep the quarterback room from the previous season intact, with Mitch Trubisky also under contract for 2023.

Rudolph, 27, has spent the past five seasons in Pittsburgh after being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft. He started eight games in 2019 after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow surgery, splitting time with rookie Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

Rudolph competed with 2022 first-round pick Pickett and veteran Trubisky for the starting job in training camp, but the Oklahoma State product was ultimately the third-string quarterback for most of the 2022 season and never saw game action.

In 17 career appearances, Rudolph has a 61.5% completion percentage, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.