A judge in Johnson County (Kansas) agreed to Jackson Mahomes' request to have his bond agreement modified so he could talk to three of four people listed as witnesses, who are his friends.

Mahomes, the brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, declined to comment before and after Tuesday's hearing. He has been free after posting $100,000 bond.

Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery after an incident with a woman at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, on Feb. 25.

At Tuesday's hearing, Johnson County District Judge Thomas M. Sutherland said Mahomes could not speak to one of the witnesses, who had direct knowledge of the incident. He warned the other three witnesses they could not talk to Mahomes about the case, per reports in Kansas City.

Mahomes' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Tuesday's hearing came a day after a redacted affidavit provided more details of the alleged assault.

According to new information in the affidavit, Mahomes grabbed the woman by the neck and kissed her against her will three times.

The woman told police Mahomes was a friend of her stepdaughter and had caused trouble and been asked to leave the restaurant in the past.

According to the affidavit, two servers in the area did not hear the woman's call for help but later confirmed that she told them about the assault and showed them a bruise on her neck.

Mahomes, who is a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram, asked the woman not to tell anyone what happened and then said he could help her business because he has a "large social media following," investigators said.

The woman's boyfriend came to the restaurant and, after finding out what happened, ordered Mahomes and his friends to leave.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.