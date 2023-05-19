PITTSBURGH -- In their second move to secure quarterback depth this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced a new three-year contract for backup Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky, the 2017 second overall pick, is under contract through the 2025 season. Previously, Trubisky's contract ran through the end of the 2023 season and carried a $10.6 million cap hit this season.

Trubisky will make $8 million guaranteed in the first year of the deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

With the deal, the Steelers have both 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett and Trubisky under contract through 2025, though the Steelers also have a fifth-year option on Pickett.

Earlier in the week, the Steelers re-signed 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph to a one-year deal, keeping their quarterback room from 2022 intact.