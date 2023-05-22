Chris Canty and Mike Tannenbaum discuss how high the expectations are for Lamar Jackson in 2023. (1:53)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens added a very familiar face to provide more competition for the backup spot behind quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens signed journeyman Josh Johnson on Monday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Johnson, 37, has played for an NFL record 14 teams and returns for his third stint with Baltimore.

Johnson will compete with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown for the primary backup role behind Jackson, who has missed 10 games the past two seasons. Nolan Henderson, an undrafted rookie out of Delaware, is the fifth quarterback on the Ravens' roster.

A fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Johnson has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Raiders, Washington, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

Johnson was with the Ravens in 2016 and 2021, when he made his only start for them (a 41-21 loss at Cincinnati). In 39 career games, Johnson has completed 58% of his passes for 2,280 yards. He has thrown 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions for a 70.6 passer rating.

Last season, the Ravens struggled mightily on offense when Jackson was sidelined with a left knee injury. In five games with Huntley and Brown, Baltimore averaged 13 points and scored a total of four touchdowns.