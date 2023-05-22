INDIANAPOLIS -- The tampering inquiry into the Washington Commanders' attempts to seek information on the availability of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been resolved to the Colts' satisfaction, according to an NFL source.

The Colts earlier this month raised questions about the situation after ESPN reported that the Commanders had looked into Luck as a possible option as part of their quarterback due diligence in the spring of 2022. The Colts still own the rights to Luck, who retired in 2019, because he walked away with three seasons remaining on his contract.

But after further clarification, it has been determined that the Commanders never spoke to Luck or anyone in his immediate circle and, therefore, did not violate the NFL's anti-tampering policy, the source told ESPN.

Colts owner Jim Irsay was initially miffed by the possibility of Washington reaching out to Luck, even phoning NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter, according to a league source. Irsay also posted on Twitter about the issue, writing, "If any NFL team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him) ... to play for their Franchise -- it would be a clear violation of the League's Tampering Policy."

Tampering can be met with serious punishment when the NFL can establish that a violation occurred. In one example from last year, the Miami Dolphins were heavily sanctioned after an investigation concluded the team committed violations by illegally engaging with quarterback Tom Brady and Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton (who was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints at the time). Miami was stripped of first- and third-round draft picks, and owner Stephen Ross was fined and suspended.

Luck, who retired a few weeks shy of his 30th birthday, has never expressed any desire to return to the NFL and has repeatedly told associates he is finished playing for good.