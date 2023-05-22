NFL owners OK flexing of Thursday night games

Jeremy Fowler breaks down NFL owners approving an emergency third quarterback on game day. (0:35)

NFL owners have approved flexing for "Thursday Night Football" starting this season during Weeks 13 through 17.

The change passed by a 24-8 vote, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, with the New York Giants, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers voting against it.

Only two flexes are allowed all season, and they must be done with 28 days of advance notice. Teams cannot play more than two Thursday night games in a season.

The resolution passed Thursday is for this season only, unless no Thursday night games are flexed, and in that case, it will carry over to the 2024 season.