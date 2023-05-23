The Chargers get creative to release their schedule, giving a week-by-week preview with custom animations. (2:09)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who had requested a trade in the offseason, is now staying in Los Angeles with close to $2 million in incentives added to his deal this season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler, who recently turned 28, will be a free agent after this season.

Coach Brandon Staley had said that he expected Ekeler to attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which begins June 13.

Ekeler, who had an NFL-best 18 touchdowns running and receiving in 2022, was scheduled to earn $6.25 million in the fourth and final season of a $24.5 million extension.

Last season, Ekeler played a pivotal role as the Chargers earned their first playoff berth in four years before they were eliminated in a 31-30 wild-card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In March, Ekeler told Chris Long on the "Greenlight" podcast that he is "so underpaid right now" and expressed a desire to sign a long-term extension, whether with the Chargers or another team.

He said he has no ill will toward the Chargers and would like to remain with the organization, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Western Colorado in 2017.

Since the Chargers signed Ekeler, he has amassed 63 touchdowns, joining Hall of Famer Lenny Moore as the only players in NFL history to record at least 25 rushing and 25 receiving touchdowns in their first six seasons.