Chris Canty and Mike Tannenbaum discuss how high the expectations are for Lamar Jackson in 2023. (1:53)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- For the first time in over five months, Lamar Jackson will be back on the field for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson reported to the Ravens on Tuesday, a day before the start of Baltimore's second organized team activity, a source told ESPN. Wednesday will mark the first time Jackson has participated in the voluntary offseason workout program and the first time he's suited up for Baltimore since suffering a season-ending left knee injury on Dec. 4.

This offseason will be an important one for Jackson, who is in his first season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Jackson will also work with three top new wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers.

Jackson missed the first OTA practice Monday, but the expectation was for him to return this week. When Jackson signed his five-year, $260 million deal earlier this month, he indicated that he would be at OTAs "soon."

Last year, he had missed all of the voluntary workouts when he was on the fifth-year option and was engaged in negotiations on a contract extension. He had been to all of the voluntary OTA practices in his first four seasons.

Jackson became the NFL's highest-paid player on April 27, reaching a deal that averaged $52 million per season. He received a record-setting $72.5 million signing bonus.