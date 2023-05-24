        <
          Commanders TE Armani Rogers suffers noncontact Achilles injury

          Ron Rivera: Armani Rogers injury 'a blow' for us (0:23)

          Commanders coach Ron Rivera discusses tight end Armani Rogers suffering a noncontact injury. (0:23)

          • John Keim, ESPN Staff WriterMay 24, 2023, 10:53 AM ET
            • Covered the Redskins for the Washington Examiner and other media outlets since 1994
            • Authored or co-authored three books on the Redskins and one on the Cleveland Browns
          ASHBURN, Va., -- Second-year Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers, whom the team anticipated becoming a bigger part of its offense this season, suffered a noncontact Achilles injury and likely is lost for the season.

          Rogers suffered the injury while running during an OTA practice Tuesday.

          In 11 games, three of them starts, Rogers caught only five passes for 64 yards last season, but he missed time with various knee and ankle injuries. He had transitioned from being a college quarterback with Nevada and then Ohio University to an undrafted free agent NFL tight end.

          His progress, as a blocker and as a pass-catcher, pleased Washington. The Commanders liked his athleticism.

          "It's a blow," coach Ron Rivera said. "The young man really progressed well for us last year. But we feel confident in the group of tight ends."

          Washington still has veterans Logan Thomas and John Bates, as well as 2022 fifth-round pick Cole Turner and an undrafted free agent last year in Curtis Hodges.