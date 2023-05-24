ASHBURN, Va., -- Second-year Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers, whom the team anticipated becoming a bigger part of its offense this season, suffered a noncontact Achilles injury and likely is lost for the season.

Rogers suffered the injury while running during an OTA practice Tuesday.

In 11 games, three of them starts, Rogers caught only five passes for 64 yards last season, but he missed time with various knee and ankle injuries. He had transitioned from being a college quarterback with Nevada and then Ohio University to an undrafted free agent NFL tight end.

His progress, as a blocker and as a pass-catcher, pleased Washington. The Commanders liked his athleticism.

"It's a blow," coach Ron Rivera said. "The young man really progressed well for us last year. But we feel confident in the group of tight ends."

Washington still has veterans Logan Thomas and John Bates, as well as 2022 fifth-round pick Cole Turner and an undrafted free agent last year in Curtis Hodges.