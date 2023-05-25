JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars on Thursday signed kicker Brandon McManus, who won a Super Bowl title during his nine seasons with the Denver Broncos.

To make room for McManus, the Jaguars waived kicker Riley Patterson.

McManus, 31, made 77.8% of his field goal attempts last season (28 for 36), which was the first time since 2017 that he had made less than 80%. McManus has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts in his nine-year career.

The Broncos released McManus on Tuesday. He had been the last remaining player from the team's Super Bowl 50 championship squad.

Patterson, 23, who kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired to help the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in an AFC divisional playoff game this past January, made 30 of his 35 field goal attempts last season.