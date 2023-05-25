Veteran safety Tony Jefferson is retiring from the NFL to become a scout with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jefferson, 31, will begin his scouting career with the Ravens this summer, a career path he has always desired once done playing, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

The Ravens announced that Jefferson will be joining the team as part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

Jefferson played last season, his ninth in the NFL, with the New York Giants. He appeared in nine games, including one start.

He spent four seasons with the Ravens and had 2 interceptions, 174 tackles and 4.5 sacks for Baltimore.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals and played four seasons for the franchise, during which he had 2 interceptions, 277 tackles and 5 sacks.

He also played two games for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 season.