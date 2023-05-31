NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis, coming off a tough practice Wednesday, said he's not going to beat himself up as he continues to navigate the transition to the NFL.

Levis -- who impressed the Titans coaching staff with multiple throws during last month's rookie minicamp -- encountered some adversity for the first time during OTAs on Wednesday. His accuracy was off, he threw into double coverage and he fumbled a snap.

"I know I have more opportunities tomorrow and the next day, so I'm not going to beat myself up," Levis said. "High standards is the name of the game. It's not to beat yourself up. It's to motivate you to go out there and perform to the best of your ability."

Accuracy was one of the areas Levis targeted for improvement during his pre-draft training.

Levis said the work he did with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer before the draft has already helped his accuracy. He expects that trend to continue, particularly as he develops more chemistry with a new group of receivers that he has only worked with for a few practices.

The Titans, meanwhile, are pleased with what they've seen from Levis so far.

"Will's done a good job of coming in and going to work," quarterbacks coach Charles London said. "He played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky so he's been in the huddle, under center and called plays. That's helped his transition so far."