NFL investigating Colts player for possible betting

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL is investigating an Indianapolis Colts player for possible violations of the league's gambling policy.

The team acknowledged the inquiry Monday, saying in a statement, "We are aware of the NFL's investigation and will have no further comment at this time."

The news comes after a report by SportsHandle.com, which cited an investigation into a Colts player's "pervasive" betting, including wagers placed on his own team. The player was not named in the report, nor did team officials reveal his identity.

An NFL spokesperson, when asked by ESPN for comment on the report, said in a text message that they had "nothing to add."

The Indiana Gaming Commission confirmed to ESPN that it had received "information pertaining to this matter" and was following developments.

"The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy at this point," Jenny Reske, deputy director at the Indiana Gaming Commission, wrote in an emailed statement to ESPN. "We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary."

In April, the NFL suspended five players -- including four from the Detroit Lions -- for gambling policy violations. Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, as well as Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney, were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility. Cephus, Moore and Berryhill were later released by Detroit.

Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games over a five-game stretch when he was away from the team. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the trading deadline last November and reinstated in March.

Although the NFL has widely embraced sports betting and has sponsorship deals with sportsbooks, the league explicitly prohibits players from betting on NFL games. Players are also prohibited from placing bets while at NFL facilities.

ESPN's David Purdum contributed to this report.