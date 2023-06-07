INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was not on the field for Wednesday's offseason workout amid an NFL investigation into his gambling activities.

Rodgers is the subject of a league investigation into possible violations of the league's gambling policy, including possible bets placed on Colts games. Rodgers acknowledged the situation on social media Monday night, saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

Rodgers was not participating during Wednesday's voluntary practice after being present for previous workouts this spring. Asked about his absence, coach Shane Steichen withheld comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Coincidentally, the Colts hosted an NFL official this week to speak to players about the restrictions placed on NFL personnel by the policy. Steichen said the visit was planned prior to Monday's news.

"It's an ongoing process, educating our players, educating our coaches on the situation," Steichen said.

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed said he had a very basic takeaway.

"What I got from the whole situation is don't gamble," he said. "I think the last meeting made it apparent ... what you're allowed to do and what you should do. I think it is a hard topic that you can speak on right now just because of how sensitive it is around the league. But, right now, I would just encourage anybody to just not gamble."

Four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commanders player were recently suspended by the NFL for gambling violations.

Running back Zack Moss put it bluntly: "If they say don't do something, then you don't do it."