Keyshawn Johnson wonders if the Titans would be the best team for DeAndre Hopkins to sign with. (0:50)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to make his first free agent visit when he meets with the Tennessee Titans.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the team is hosting Hopkins early next week.

"We want people that want to be here," Vrabel said Wednesday when asked about Hopkins' visit. "Then if that works out then you go on to the next step."

Vrabel was the linebackers coach and later the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans when Hopkins was voted to two of his five career Pro Bowls. Hopkins posted 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 when current Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly was calling the plays for the Texans.

The Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26. His future with the Cardinals had been in question since the end of the 2022 season because of his team-high $30.75 million cap hit, which ranked tops among wide receivers in the NFL and seventh highest overall.

The Titans' wide receiver group had a total of two 100-yard receiving games last season. Hopkins matched that total despite missing the first six games of the season serving a suspension for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing-drugs policy. He finished the season with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Hopkins, an 11th-year veteran, just turned 31 years old Tuesday. Adding a player with Hopkins' experience to a relatively young wide receiver group like the Titans' would give it valuable veteran leadership.

Second-year receiver Treylon Burks is expected to be the No. 1 receiver for the Titans. He said Wednesday that the addition of Hopkins, one of his favorites whom he has watched since he was younger, would be a plus.

"He would be a great mentor," Burks said of Hopkins. "He's an awesome player and he just carries himself the right way, and then his game on the field just speaks for itself."

The Titans currently have around $8 million in cap space. They would likely need to free up some money if they were to sign Hopkins.