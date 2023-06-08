The Minnesota Vikings have informed running back Dalvin Cook that they are releasing him, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The move ends Cook's six-year tenure in Minnesota after the Vikings failed to find a trade partner for the running back.

Cook, who turns 28 in August, was set to take up $14.1 million in cap space for 2023 and was due to earn $11 million if he spent the season with the Vikings. Those were big numbers for an aging running back who surpassed 1,500 touches in his career last season.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two teams that are expected to have an interest in signing Cook once he officially is released, sources told Schefter.