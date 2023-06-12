The case of misdemeanor assault against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program, court records show.

Winfrey was arrested in April in Harris County, Texas, after being accused of grabbing the hand of a woman he was dating, causing "bodily injury," according to court records.

Winfrey was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2022. He played a key role in the defensive line rotation as a rookie.

Last weekend, Winfrey and Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men. Neither player was hurt, but the suspects stole Newsome's truck.

Winfrey spent the first two days of minicamp last week inside while the rest of the team practiced on the field. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Winfrey was healthy but declined to say why he wasn't practicing. Winfrey finally joined practice for the final workout Thursday.