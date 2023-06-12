Tom Brady and other Patriots legends help reveal New England's schedule for the 2023 season. (3:38)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots released running back James Robinson on Monday, thinning their depth behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson.

Robinson, 24, had agreed to a two-year deal with a base value of $4 million on March 15, but it included no guaranteed money and was structured in a way that protected the Patriots based on Robinson's injury history. Robinson tore an Achilles late in 2021 while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The contract also included injury waivers and split salaries if Robinson landed on injured reserve. Robinson's release came on the first day of mandatory minicamp, when players routinely take physical examinations.

Robinson was vying to help replace Damien Harris -- who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency -- as the top running back behind Stevenson.

That leaves second-year players Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris as the top backups, with third-year man J.J Taylor and veteran Ty Montgomery -- who also lines up at receiver -- also on the depth chart.

Robinson had his greatest success as an undrafted free agent in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards and scoring 10 total touchdowns in his debut season with the Jaguars.

He was traded to the Jets midway through last season but played in only four games, rushing for 85 yards and recording one touchdown reception.

In three NFL seasons, he has rushed for 2,262 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns.