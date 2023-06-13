This week in the NFL is the busiest of the minicamp season as 21 teams are holding workouts. Last week, nine teams held minicamps, including the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Two teams, the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, chose not to have mandatory minicamps.

Here are some snapshots, many from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene at this week's activities, from Tuesday's minicamps:

Top news of the day

Coach says Stefon Diggs not at camp; agent says he is

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Diggs is not at the team's mandatory minicamp, but the wide receiver's agent had a different story. McDermott called Diggs' absence "very concerning" prior to Tuesday's minicamp practice. Diggs had missed voluntary workouts. But Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client is in Buffalo and has been there since Monday morning. He said Diggs took his physical, met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane the past two days and "will be there for the entirety of the minicamp."

Devin White sits out Buccaneers practice but isn't a 'hold-in'

The Buccaneers' Pro Bowl inside linebacker, who requested a trade earlier this offseason, did report for the start of Buccaneers' minicamp, and was present on the field Tuesday, but did not take part in practice. "No, it's not a hold-in," coach Todd Bowles said. "We'd like to see where he is physically. We don't feel like we need to put him out here right now until we test him, do everything. So, two or three days of camp is not going to help him that way."

Other news:

Best videos

John Harbaugh said Odell Beckham Jr. is "full go" in terms of health but it will be "see as it goes" in terms of reps.



This will mark OBJ's first practice since injuring his knee in the Super Bowl 16 months ago. pic.twitter.com/AEIoJgMdnX — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 13, 2023

A look at the Bucs' quarterbacks... pic.twitter.com/k5DDVe4OvJ — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 13, 2023

"We obviously have a lot of potential to be explosive."



🗣: @bakermayfield on @DcoachCanales' offense pic.twitter.com/Sgi2xFQVim — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 13, 2023

Mac coming right into your Twitter feed... pic.twitter.com/SJ6HbfDS4q — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 13, 2023

Asked for one question.



Got 2 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hst7vYC4hs — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 13, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. is participating in Ravens minicamp, which marks his first practice since injuring his knee in the Super Bowl 16 months ago pic.twitter.com/nHLhZSD7uB — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 13, 2023

Derek Carr on Alvin Kamara's route running "That's not normal" 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EwOrAfAnUm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 13, 2023

What we are hearing

Daniel Jones said that Bill Parcells' message to the Giants team after practice was: "Accountability." It's what makes great teams. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 13, 2023

Michael Thomas stretched with the team and his participation was similar to last week. Remember, they said don't expect to see much until training camp. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) June 13, 2023

Sterling Shepard, who tore his knee in September, says he's "right on schedule." He's been running and working on the side with trainers at practice.



"My goal is to be ready for the season," Shepard said. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 13, 2023

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said he's happy with the progress of Kyle Pitts and Caleb Huntley coming back from their injuries heading toward training camp.



"Feel good about where he's at," in terms of Pitts. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 13, 2023

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said S Budda Baker didn't practice today because he's working "through some things" which he then explained was related to Baker's contract.



Gannon wasn't sure if Baker would participate in tomorrow's minicamp, as well. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) June 13, 2023

Best photos

Bengals OT Jonah Williams, who was not present for voluntary workouts, is present for the start of the team's mandatory mincamp. pic.twitter.com/6ZzhJuJf8U — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 13, 2023