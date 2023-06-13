Sean McDermott admits to being concerned about WR Stefon Diggs not being at Bills' minicamp. (0:31)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Stefon Diggs is not at the team's mandatory minicamp, but the wide receiver's agent had a different story.

McDermott called Diggs' absence "very concerning" before Tuesday's minicamp practice. Diggs had missed voluntary workouts.

But Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client is in Buffalo and has been there since Monday morning. He said Diggs took his physical, met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane the past two days and "will be there for the entirety of the minicamp."

After practice Tuesday, the Bills have confirmed that Diggs was at the team's facility Monday and Tuesday morning and then left before Tuesday's practice.

The team is also scheduled to practice Wednesday and Thursday.

"When players miss, in particular player of Stef's caliber, you'd love to have those players here," McDermott said. "So, overall been pleased with the attendance and the guys' effort."

The wide receiver signed a four-year, $96 million extension last offseason, and trading him would incur a significant dead cap hit, including $13.2 million this year. Diggs, 29, and the Bills had their sights set on him retiring with the Bills when the contract was signed in April 2022.

After the team's postseason loss to the Bengals in January, Diggs was noticeably upset with quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline and left before talking to the media. At times this offseason, Diggs' tweets have gotten attention for being cryptic about his time with the team.

Diggs has totaled 1,200-plus receiving yards in each of his three seasons with the Bills. He has totaled 29 touchdowns. Allen and Diggs have connected on 338 completions over the past three seasons, the most for any quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL since 2020.

Last week, Beane said that he anticipates "everyone will be here. I haven't been told otherwise." Pass-rusher Von Miller also said this offseason that he expected Diggs to be at minicamp.

Behind Diggs, the wide receiver room contains Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty. The Bills drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round this year.