Free agent safety Adrian Amos is signing a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the New York Jets, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

Amos becomes the latest former Green Bay Packers player to join quarterback Aaron Rodgers in New York, following receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

With the Jets, he'll join a safety depth chart that is topped by Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark, who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

"The safety group, I'm excited about it, and I don't think you can lose TA [Tony Adams] and some of the other guys that we have in that room," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said recently. "It's going to be a great competition for those two spots."

The Jets also have 2020 third-round pick Ashtyn Davis, whose roster spot appears in jeopardy. Whitehead was thought to be in danger at the start of the offseason, but he recently restructured his contract, all but solidifying a spot.

Amos, 30, was the model of consistency and reliability for the Packers since he signed a four-year, $36 million contract as a free agent in 2019.

He started every game over the past four seasons and finished in the top three in tackles on the Packers in each of those years.

He's one of only four defensive players in the NFL to start all 82 regular-season games over the past five years, joining Kevin Byard, Leonard Floyd and Devin McCourty, who retired after the 2022 season.

Last season, he finished second on the Packers with 102 tackles. Amos' 148 solo tackles over the last two seasons rank third in the NFL among defensive backs behind Harrison Smith (149) and Jalen Thompson (158).

He played his first four seasons for the Chicago Bears, who picked him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

He's never been a big takeaways player, but seven of his 10 career interceptions came during his four seasons in Green Bay.

ESPN's Rich Cimini and Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.