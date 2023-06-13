Mike Tannenbaum and Louis Riddick talk about whether the Chiefs are currently a dynasty and if four titles is realistic for Patrick Mahomes. (2:22)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive tackle Chris Jones was absent as the Kansas City Chiefs began a three-day minicamp that concludes their offseason practice.

Attendance at the minicamp is mandatory for players under contract according to NFL rules. Jones, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, could be fined as much as $98,753 for missing the camp if he is not otherwise excused.

The Chiefs did not make anyone available to speak to the situation.

General manager Brett Veach said recently about a potential contract extension for Jones: "I think that's on the list of things to do. We'll get to work and see what we can do. Those things usually take a little bit of time here, so we have a little bit of a runway now until the start of training camp to hopefully get something done."

Jones was tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks last season with 15.5, which tied his career high set in 2018. He also had two sacks in three postseason games.

Jones is headed into the final season of the four-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2020. The $20 million average makes him the eighth-highest paid defensive tackle.