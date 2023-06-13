CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns, who recently changed his jersey number from 53 to 0, wants a lot of zeros at the end of his next contract.

Burns, a 2019 first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowl selection, said Tuesday after the first of the team's two-day mandatory minicamp that he "definitely" wants to be among the highest-paid at his position.

Asked whether he could expand on that, Burns laughed and said, "Not really." But Burns acknowledged that his agent and the Panthers are having conversations about a new deal as he enters the fifth year of his rookie deal with a salary cap hit of $16,012,000.

The top four edge rushers in the NFL heading into 2023 make a yearly average of $23,750,000, led by Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt at $28,002,750. Watt signed a four-year, $112,011,000 deal ahead of the 2021 season with $80 million guaranteed.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer expressed optimism in April that a deal would get done but didn't put a timetable on it.

"Brian's going to be here," Fitterer said at the time.

Last season, Fitterer turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Rams of two first-round picks and a second-round pick for Burns, according to an October report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Like Fitterer, Burns hasn't put a timetable on when he'd like to see a deal done or on whether it could get done before training camp begins in late July.

"I don't have a preference," Burns said. "Really, I'm blessed to be in that [conversation] for an opportunity to have that [type of a deal]. Right now, I'm enjoying the process and enjoying everything that comes with it."

Burns, 25, has made a case for being among the top-paid edge rushers, particularly as the Panthers transition from a 4-3 base defense to a 3-4, where the outside linebackers typically are among the league leaders in sacks.

In 2022, he had career highs in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (22), tackles for loss (17) and tackles (63).

Burns ranks 11th in sacks since 2019 with 38 sacks. T.J. Watt leads the way with 57.5, followed by Cleveland's Myles Garrett with 54. The Steelers and Browns are among the clubs that call the 3-4 their base defense.

Burns' 139 quarterback pressures over the past three seasons is the fourth most in the NFL, trailing only Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (177), Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (149) and Garrett (146), according to ESPN's Roster Management data.

All three above him rank among the seven highest-paid defensive players in the NFL based on average per-year salary.

Burns has done his homework, particularly on outside linebackers in the 3-4.

"I have watched a lot of film on it," he said. "The guys that have been in this position, yeah, they were dominant. They got after the quarterback."

Before he can get after the quarterback, Burns has to be cleared from offseason ankle surgery to repair an injury that forced him to miss the last game of the 2022 season.

He is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp.

New coach Frank Reich said he can't wait to get Burns on the field.

"Phenomenal leader,'' he said. "He's making good progress physically. We not only expect him to be a great player for us on the field but a great leader."