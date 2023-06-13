THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is not with the team for its mandatory minicamp this week.

The three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year had previously been excused from organized team activities in May because of family reasons.

"They're handling family stuff," coach Sean McVay said Tuesday regarding the absence of Donald and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, "... but it was something that that they had communicated well ahead of time."

Donald was limited to playing in 11 games last season because of a high ankle sprain, setting career-lows in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (10). It also ended a run of seven straight seasons earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Donald did record his 100th career sack during the season, becoming the 40th player in NFL history to do so since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.