        <
        >

          NFL mandatory minicamp Day 2: Stefon Diggs returns to practice

          play
          Lamar likes what he's seen from OBJ in practice (0:28)

          Lamar Jackson speaks on how Odell Beckham Jr. has looked thus far in practice for the Ravens. (0:28)

          • ESPN staffJun 14, 2023, 03:00 PM ET

          It's Day 2 of mandatory minicamp for the 21 teams that didn't start last week, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the entire AFC South -- where two of the top three quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL draft reside. Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, is also in action with his Carolina Panthers.

          Two teams, the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles, chose not to have mandatory minicamps.

          Here are some snapshots, some by ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene, from Wednesday's minicamps:

          Jump to the best of the day:
          Photos | Videos | Quotes

          Top news of the day

          Bills' Stefon Diggs back practicing day after his absence

          Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is present and participating in the team's mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday. His attendance comes a day after he was not present at the team's first minicamp practice.

          Lamar Jackson relishing chance to play with 'legend' OBJ

          Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson acknowledged this offseason that he requested that the team sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. This week, Jackson has gotten a chance to work with a wide receiver whom he has long admired for the first time. "Odell is a legend to a lot of us [with] what he did early in his career and the [2021 season] when he was with the Rams," Jackson said Wednesday. "Odell is him, one of those guys."

          Source: Texans' Maliek Collins to sign 2-year, $23M extension

          The Houston Texans will sign defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Bucs' Lavonte David said emotions got best of Devin White

          Inside linebacker Devin White allowed emotions to get the best of him when he requested a trade this offseason, longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers team captain Lavonte David said Wednesday. White reported to minicamp to avoid a holdout, but he isn't practicing with the team and instead has watched from the sideline. "Emotions got the best of him, but he's here," said David, who has mentored White since he was selected fifth overall in the 2019 NFL draft. "He's ready to work. He's not ready to go right now but he's getting himself ready for training camp. I talked to him throughout the whole process."

          Seeking deal, Colts' Jonathan Taylor wary of how NFL values RBs

          Jonathan Taylor has assessed the current economic attitudes toward running backs in the NFL, and the All-Pro is beginning to wonder what it all means for him. The Indianapolis Colts star said Wednesday that recent developments with backs such as Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and others have given him reason for pause as he embarks on his own contract negotiations. Taylor, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, is guardedly optimistic.

          Best videos

          What we are hearing

          Best photos