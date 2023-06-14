HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will sign defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Collins had one year remaining on his two-year, $17 million contract that he signed in March 2022.

In two seasons with the Texans, Collins has 66 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 5 fumble recoveries in 30 games.

Even though the Texans allowed 2,894 rushing yards (sixth most in NFL history) last season, Collins adds value to the team's run defense.

In 2022, the Texans' defense success rate against the run was 57.3% when he was on the field versus 53.8% when he wasn't, according to ESPN metrics.