FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots second-year cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday after two firearms were found in his travel luggage at Boston's Logan Airport, according to Massachusetts state police.

Jones will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court. His bail was set at $50,000.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time," a Patriots spokesman said.

Jones, 25, was charged with two counts of the following offenses, according to state police: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones, a 2022 fourth-round draft choice out of Arizona State, had his rookie season end in late December with a team suspension for an unspecified violation of club rules.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had said in March that the suspension was in the past, and Jones was lining up with the top unit at times in spring practices.

The Patriots' offseason program officially ended Friday.