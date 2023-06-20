Sony Michel is back with the Los Angeles Rams.

The running back agreed to terms with the Rams on Tuesday, returning to the team with whom he helped win Super Bowl LVI.

Michel, 28, spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after playing for the Rams in 2021. He played his first three seasons with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Michel had 36 carries for 106 yards in 10 games last season. In 2021, he had 845 yards and four touchdowns on 208 rushes with Cam Akers sidelined for most of the season by an Achilles injury. Michel rushed for 80 yards in four playoff games during the postseason for the Rams as Akers returned to his role as the team's No. 1 running back.

Now back with the Rams, Michel will compete for a role to again back up Akers. Other running backs on the depth chart include Kyren Williams, 2023 sixth-round pick Zach Evans and Ronnie Rivers.

Michel has started 35 of his 65 career games and has accounted for 3,682 total yards and 20 touchdowns (18 rushing, 2 receiving).