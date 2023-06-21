PITTSBURGH -- Former Steelers outside linebacker and Super Bowl champion Clark Haggans died at the age of 46, a team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday morning.

No cause of death was disclosed.

A fifth-round pick by the Steelers out of Colorado State in the 2000 NFL draft, Haggans spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh and started alongside college teammate Joey Porter on the team that defeated the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl XL in 2006. Haggans had five tackles and sacked quarterback Matt Hasselbeck on the opening drive of the game, putting an exclamation point on a season where he recorded a career-best nine sacks and four forced fumbles.

Haggans was a full-time starter during his final four seasons in Pittsburgh and finished his Steelers career with one interception, 12 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 332 tackles and 32.5 sacks.

After Pittsburgh, Haggans spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and retired after one final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He holds the Colorado State record with 33 career sacks and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2015.