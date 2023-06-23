Domonique Foxworth and Mike Tannenbaum discuss Stefon Diggs' return to minicamp and how Diggs and the Bills can mend their relationship. (1:23)

The Buffalo Bills on Friday announced contract extensions for general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through the 2027 season.

The 2023 season will be the pair's seventh season together during which the Bills have four three AFC East division titles and have made four consecutive playoff appearances.

Since being hired in 2017, Beane, 46, has overseen the construction of a perennial AFC contender, highlighted by the drafting of franchise quarterback Josh Allen in 2018 and trading for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs in 2020.

Other key players Beane has drafted include cornerback Tre'Davious White, left tackle Dion Dawkins, linebacker Matt Milano and tight end Dawson Knox.

Beane earned executive of the year honors from the Sporting News, Pro Football Writers Association of America and Pro Football Focus in 2020 and in doing so became the first Bills executive to win such an honor since Bill Polian in 1991.

McDermott, 49, has a 62-35 record as the Bills' coach and 4-5 in the postseason since he was hired as the Bills' coach in 2017. He ranks third in victories in franchise history behind Marv Levy (123) and Lou Saban (70).

The Bills have won at least 10 games and reached the playoffs each season since 2019, one of only two teams (Kansas City Chiefs being the other) to boast such success. He led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game after the 2020 season. The Bills also made the playoffs in his first season as coach, ending a 17-season postseason drought for the franchise.

He has been a finalist for the NFL's Coach of the Year Award three times.