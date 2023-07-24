NFL training camp: Top questions, roster projections for all 32 teams

NFL training camp for the 2023 season opened last week for the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, who will play the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio. The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs opened camp Sunday with the majority of the league to follow Tuesday.

There were five head coaching hires this offseason including the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. On top of that, there are 19 teams with new offensive or defensive coordinators, with the Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles turning over both positions.

Week 1 of the preseason starts Aug. 10, when the New England Patriots will host the Texans and the Minnesota Vikings will travel to face the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL's 104th regular season will kick off Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions.

AFC EAST

Will the Bills' offense take a step forward in Year 2 under coordinator Ken Dorsey?

The Bills' offense was inconsistent in the second half of last season in Dorsey's first year as coordinator, and quarterback Josh Allen led the league in regular-season turnovers (19). Going into 2023, the front office addressed some of the offensive issues by adding to the skill positions and interior of the offensive line. The lingering question is if those additions were enough, especially to the wide receiver room. Opponents effectively took away No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs in the second half of the season, and the offense didn't do enough to respond, which appeared to lead to some frustration. Allen said this offseason he understands he needs to adjust his own game to avoid turnovers and stay healthy, including making better decisions on taking hits. Read more from Alaina Getzenberg

How quickly can this defense get turned around?

The Dolphins ranked 18th in yards allowed per game last season and 24th in points allowed. They made major moves this offseason to bounce back from a mediocre season, hiring defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It will take time for players to grow comfortable in Fangio's system, but they need to do it by the end of training camp considering how tight the AFC East race is expected to be in 2023. The Dolphins can't afford to a slow start on either side of the ball. Read more from Marcel Louis-Jacques

Does quarterback Mac Jones resemble the player he was in 2021?

The presence of Bill O'Brien, who returns as the offensive coordinator, has sparked hope in New England that Jones, who was a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie, will recover from a regression in 2022. Jones' slide came as coach Bill Belichick revamped the offense and turned to longtime defensive coach Matt Patricia to carry out his vision. There were promising signs from Jones in the spring, but as Jones himself said, it's hard to tell until players are in full pads and the real competition begins. Read more from Mike Reiss

How long will it take QB Aaron Rodgers to build chemistry with teammates?

Rodgers laid a foundation by attending every OTA practice with the Jets, something he didn't do with the Packers, but there's still much work to be done. He didn't get a chance to work with WR Mecole Hardman Jr., TE Tyler Conklin and RB Breece Hall, all of whom were recovering from injuries in the spring. Rodgers knows offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's system well enough to teach teammates, but now it's a matter of getting reps with the others so they can grow within the scheme. Rodgers uses hand and verbal signals to adjust plays at the line of scrimmage, and it takes time to master the "Rodgers Way," according to players and coaches. That's why training camp is so important. Read more from Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

How different will QB Lamar Jackson and the offense look under coordinator Todd Monken?

It should look extremely different, because this Baltimore offense was due for a makeover. The Ravens finished last season with their fewest yards (338.8) and points (20.6) in Jackson's five seasons in Baltimore. Under Monken, expect fewer designed runs and more freedom for Jackson, as well as a new way to attack defenses. Former offensive coordinator Greg Roman wanted to beat teams inside the numbers, lining up a couple of tight ends and a fullback. Monken wants to go after teams in space, forcing defenses to defend from sideline to sideline. The other new wrinkle is Jackson getting, as he describes it, "the keys to the offense." Jackson will have more options to audible and change plays at the line of scrimmage. The focus of Jackson's sixth training camp is getting him comfortable in this new system. Read more from Jamison Hensley

How will Cincinnati's new-look defense do under coordinator Lou Anarumo?

The team's starting safeties are gone. Dax Hill and free agent signing Nick Scott will take over for Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, who manned the back of the defense the past three seasons. Cam Taylor-Britt is a full-time starter at outside cornerback and the defensive line gained a boost with first-round pick Myles Murphy as another edge rusher. Anarumo has enjoyed schematic flexibility because of the quality of the defensive personnel, highlighted by Bates and the range he displayed at free safety. Monitoring how Anarumo positions players this year after an offseason of turnover will be a major storyline throughout training camp. Read more from Ben Baby

Can Deshaun Watson return to being one of the NFL's top QBs?

Watson's first season in Cleveland didn't go well, on or off the field. Watson was suspended for 11 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. When he returned, he wasn't the same passer he was in Houston, where he led the league in passing yards (4,823) in last full season in 2020. Over his six games starting for the Browns, Watson ranked 26th in QBR (38.3). Cleveland finished 3-3 with him behind center and ultimately missed the playoffs. The Browns are banking that this season Watson will regain the form he displayed in Houston. If Watson plays at that level, Cleveland is talented enough to emerge as a viable Super Bowl contender. But if Watson continues to struggle, Cleveland's trade for him could turn into a disaster and set the franchise back years. Read more from Jake Trotter

Can QB Kenny Pickett pick up where he left off at the end of last season?

Pickett is primed for the Year 2 jump after finishing the season with six touchdowns to one interception. It's hard to measure improvement in a camp setting, but things like scoring in coach Mike Tomlin's signature 7 shots drill -- a period that simulates 2-point conversions -- and launching (and completing) more deep shots in team periods are good barometers of Pickett and the offense's evolution. Not only is this season pivotal for Pickett, but it's also critical for offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who enters the final year of his contract. Though the offense got better after the midseason bye last season, the Steelers had a league-worst 12 passing touchdowns. Pickett has plenty of high-caliber weapons in Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens. It's up to Canada to work with Pickett to utilize them. Read more from Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

How does rookie QB C.J. Stroud look?

Over the past two seasons, Texans quarterbacks have posted a collective QBR of 33.3. The Texans drafted Stroud at No. 2 in hopes of finding their franchise quarterback for years to come. The organization's rebuild hinges on Stroud's development in his first training camp. How decisive will he be going through his reads and dropbacks? How much will his talent shine through joint practices in Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason? And most importantly, will he be able to bounce back after a bad practice? Will it hurt his confidence or will he perform better the next day? Read more from DJ Bien-Aime

Is rookie QB Anthony Richardson ready to start?

The Colts used their No. 4 overall pick to address a position that has been a sore spot for years. Former Florida star Anthony Richardson represents a chance for the Colts to finally turn the page from the rough post-Andrew Luck era, in which quarterback instability became their unfortunate identity. But the question is whether Richardson is ready to assume a role of starting quarterback. Richardson's biggest knock coming out of college was his inexperience, and the Colts feel like true development won't happen until he's actually under center. But the presence of Gardner Minshew gives them at least an option if they find Richardson doesn't prove ready in training camp and the preseason. Watching it all play out should be fascinating. Read more from Stephen Holder

Can the Jaguars' offense take a step forward from 2022?

The Jaguars finished 10th in yards (357.4 per game) and scoring (23.8 points per game) in 2022, and this season coach Doug Pederson wants to average a touchdown more per game. That's asking a lot, but adding WR Calvin Ridley should help -- especially if he's healthy and able to shake off the rust from his nearly two-year layoff. The Jaguars also used their top three draft picks on offense, and each rookie will look play a significant role. Anton Harrison, the No. 27 overall pick, will start at right tackle during Cam Robinson's suspension (and possibly all season), Brenton Strange gives the Jaguars a second pass-catching option at tight end, and RB Tank Bigsby will help the team's short-yardage struggles and lighten the load for Travis Etienne Jr. With QB Trevor Lawrence's continued development, the pieces are there for the Jaguars to make a push for those additional seven points per game. Read more from Mike DiRocco

Can the offense improve under coordinator Tim Kelly?

Only four teams scored fewer points than the Titans' 17.5 points per game last season. Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly utilizes a version of the Erhardt-Perkins system, designed by former New England Patriots coaches Ray Perkins and Ron Erhardt and mastered by Bill Belichick. The system focuses on playing at a faster pace and being more flexible by employing players at multiple positions. The multiplicity is possible because the passing attack consists of concepts that are easier for players to remember. That's perfect for the Titans' staff, which wants to get more opportunities for second-year pass-catchers Treylon Burks and Chigoziem Okonkwo. Also, having quarterback Ryan Tannehill for more than 12 games should help. Read more from Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Can coach Sean Payton fix the offense?

The Broncos offense has ruined games, gotten a growing list of coaches fired, struggled to develop young players and helped quarterback Russell Wilson author the worst season of his career. Payton has promised to match personnel to the plan. Wilson has to do his part and show improved decision making, better footwork and a willingness to move the ball more quickly. The Broncos have the front-line players at the skill position spots to put some points on the board, but after yet another coaching change with all the draft picks they've traded, this is not a deep team. They need a much better plan on offense and a little luck to make the jump. Read more from Jeff Legwold

Is Kadarius Toney a No. 1 WR?

The Chiefs have long held the belief Toney could be a top wideout. They wanted to get into position to draft him when he came out in 2021 and tried trading for him in the spring of 2022 before finally getting the job done halfway through last season. But those are heavy expectations for a player who missed time in each of his two NFL seasons -- and he already missed the first practice after he "tweaked" a knee Sunday -- because of injuries and has a total of 55 catches. It's a big jump, but the Chiefs declined to add a prominent veteran receiver during the offseason in part because of their belief in Toney. Read more from Adam Teicher

Is Jimmy Garoppolo an upgrade at QB over Derek Carr?

In this system...yes. Though, like so many things, it comes with a caveat. As in, Garoppolo must be healthy after missing all on-field work during the offseason program as he recovered from surgery to his left foot, which occurred after the Raiders signed him. The key here, then, is Garoppolo's familiarity with coach Josh McDaniels' system from their time together in New England. Granted, they were last together in 2017, but using Jarrett Stidham as a prototype, Stidham looked more comfortable in his two starts to end last season than Carr, the Raiders' starter the last nine seasons, did in his 15 games. Indeed, McDaniels' scheme was the only one Stidham had known since entering the NFL in 2019. If familiarity can breed contempt, the Raiders hope it also brings success. Hence, a healthy Garoppolo being an upgrade. Notice the question wasn't: Is Garoppolo a better QB than Carr? Read more from Paul Gutierrez

Can the pairing of OC Kellen Moore and QB Justin Herbert power the Chargers to the postseason?

Last season, Herbert passed Andrew Luck for the most passing yards through a quarterback's first three NFL seasons (14,089). Now, it's up to Moore -- who helped produce one of the NFL's top offenses over the last four seasons in Dallas -- to help Herbert and the Bolts produce at a level that can power them to the postseason. Among Moore's tallest tasks? Creating explosive opportunities for a cast of playmakers. When asked about the explosive plays, Herbert said: "I think that's always the goal for an offense, is having those explosive plays, whether that's through the run game or the pass game. Kellen, he has a great mind. He's done such a great job of kind of interpreting exactly what he wants for this offense." Read more from Lindsey Thiry

NFC EAST

Can QB Dak Prescott avoid the interception problem he had last season?

Prescott tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 15 despite playing just 12 games because a fractured right thumb that he suffered in the season opener sidelined him for five games. His interception rate last year was 3.8%. In his first six seasons, his interception rate was 1.7%. Some of the interceptions were not his fault. He had balls bounce off of pass-catchers' hands. He had receivers run poor routes. But his decision-making was a big part of the issue, perhaps trusting his receivers or arm too much in certain situations. If Prescott can get back to the form he had in his first six seasons regarding interceptions, then the Cowboys' offense could be even more potent. And remember this: In coach Mike McCarthy's first season in Green Bay, Brett Favre cut his interceptions from a league-high 29 in 2005 to 18 in 2006, and Aaron Rodgers had double-digit interceptions just twice in 11 seasons as a starter under McCarthy. Read more from Todd Archer

How much better can QB Daniel Jones, Giants be in Year 2 under coach Brian Daboll?

Jones made a massive leap last year in his first season working with coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. His improvement earned him a $160 million contract this offseason. The Giants surprised just about everyone by making the playoffs and winning a postseason game. Now, it's a matter of whether they can take it to another level in Year 2 under Daboll. New York has an improved roster and group of playmakers. That should help. Read more from Jordan Raanan

Are the Eagles built to battle history?

The last NFC team to lose the Super Bowl and make it back to the game the following year was the 1974 Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles are also facing one of the league's most difficult schedules and will have to overcome the loss of five defensive starters along with both their offensive and defensive coordinator from 2022. The roster is stacked, however, and the belief internally is quarterback Jalen Hurts remains on an upward trajectory. Philly is feeling confident it can defy the odds and return to the big game. Read more from Tim McManus

How is QB Sam Howell progressing?

With new ownership, this is a must-impress season for coach Ron Rivera -- and he's entrusting the offense to a second-year quarterback with 19 career passes. It's the sixth year in a row Washington will have a new starting quarterback. Rivera has started eight quarterbacks in his first three seasons, a key reason why Washington has not finished with a winning record. Is Howell the guy to provide a longer-term solution? They like Howell's traits and his progression from this time last year, not to mention the talent around him. But Howell is an inexperienced quarterback playing in a new system under coordinator Eric Bieniemy. There will be growing pains. However, if Howell keeps progressing, then Washington's offense has a shot to be much improved at some point this season. If he doesn't, then they'll resume a decades-long search for a long-term answer. Read more from John Keim

NFC NORTH

Can Justin Fields become a franchise QB?

The Bears doubled down on their belief in Fields when they traded the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina this offseason. Fields showed off his incredible playmaking skills with his most dangerous asset -- his legs -- in a season when he became the third quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards with 1,143. Now he has to prove he can be as effective as a passer. Fields will now have a top-tier receiver in DJ Moore, who should help improve the league's worst passing game. Read more from Courtney Cronin

How will the Lions handle heightened expectations?

The Lions finished 2022 with a winning record for the first time since 2017. Now what? Can Jared Goff show that he's the quarterback of the Lions' future? Will this year first-round picks -- RB Jahmyr Gibbs and LB Jack Campbell -- make an instant impact? For the first time in what feels like years, the Lions have heightened expectations entering camp. As Dan Campbell enters his third season as coach, the pressure is on to take the Lions to their first postseason appearance since 2016. "My whole focus is on how do we get better? How do we get better than we were last year?" Campbell said in June. Read more from Eric Woodyard

Will the Packers strike gold with a third straight QB in Jordan Love?

This season will begin to answer that question, but it would appear Love will get more than just a one-year trial. He signed a contract extension that ties him to the Packers through the 2024 season. Still, he'll have to do what Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers did before him -- show signs in his first year that he's capable of being the guy. While the Packers won't call this a rebuilding year, no one can deny it's a transition year that will help determine whether they have the quarterback of the future or if they'll need to keep looking for one. Read more from Rob Demovsky

What will the defense look like?

Perhaps the most important person in a Vikings' playoff push will be new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has been tasked with overhauling a unit that allowed the second-most yards and fifth-most points per game last season. And while general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah turned over at least five positions with new starters, it's difficult to argue the team's net talent level is much different than it was in 2022. So if there is going to be defensive improvement, it must come via scheme. That puts all eyes on Flores as he looks for a combination that matches the skills of his players. We know coach Kevin O'Connell wants a versatile and multiple approach that maximizes the roster and attacks opponents' strengths. Flores has been a heavy blitzer in previous stops, and has emphasized man coverage, but he said during the offseason that he would "cast a wide net" in terms of complexity of pre-snap decisions and movement. Settling on an approach might be the most important outcome of camp. Read more from Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Can Desmond Ridder become the starting QB Atlanta needs him to be in Year 2?

This likely won't be something truly answerable until the Falcons are well into the season. Atlanta has given Ridder a lot of protection in a well-paid, veteran offensive line and lined the offense with elite skill position players at running back (Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson), wide receiver (Drake London) and tight end (Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith). If Ridder proves he's a competent NFL quarterback, he'll have the help around him to shine and keep Atlanta moving offensively while enduring potential growing pains in his first full season as a starter. If Ridder shows he can take a big step from his four-start rookie season, the Falcons will have a dynamic, diverse offense which will be difficult to defend. Read more from Michael Rothstein

Is rookie QB Bryce Young the real deal?

The Panthers have spent the past three seasons trying to replace Cam Newton, the No. 1 pick of the 2011 draft, with retread quarterbacks who didn't work out. Now they're starting over again with Young, the top pick of this year's draft. He took command of the offense during OTAs, and in many ways he is further ahead at this point than Newton was as a rookie. How well he progresses in camp with pads will determine whether a team that hasn't made the playoff or had a winning record since 2017 can be relevant again. Much should be learned about how the undersized (5-foot-10, 204 pounds) quarterback handles an NFL defense during a two-day camp practice session against the New York Jets prior to the preseason opener. Read more from David Newton

Can WR Michael Thomas make a comeback?

Thomas has played 10 games since his record-setting 2019 season, but his chemistry with quarterback, Derek Carr, and eagerness to return to the field after toe surgery, is promising. Carr and Thomas are saying all the right things at the moment, and Thomas has pledged to be "100%" on opening day of training camp. But after so many missteps, there will have to be results if Thomas and the Saints are going to be anywhere near the offense they were in 2019. Read more from Katherine Terrell

With Tom Brady gone, can Baker Mayfield nab the Bucs' starting QB job?

The Bucs are Mayfield's fourth team after the Cleveland Browns traded him last offseason to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield was released by the Panthers before the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers for the final five games of the season. Still, Mayfield hasn't lost his fire, looks healthy and by all accounts, is earning favor in a Bucs' locker room seeking vocal leadership after Brady's retirement in February. If Mayfield wins the QB battle, will Tampa be where Mayfield rights his ship? Read more from Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Can coach Jonathan Gannon right the ship in Arizona?

Much has changed for the Cardinals since last season: The coaching staff, GM and a large part of the roster are new. How will they progress? That's the biggest storyline going into Arizona's training camp. Gannon is a first-time head coach at 40 years old. He hired a young staff led by 30-year-old defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and 36-year-old offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Both have kept their respective schemes under wraps, with only small hints about what each system will look like. With a dismal 2022 which followed a brutal end to the 2021 season, the Cardinals have won five of their last 19 games. Gannon will be responsible for resetting the organization which starts with camp. Read more from Josh Weinfuss

How quickly can the rookie class adjust to the NFL?

It isn't an understatement to say the Rams are starting over, with nearly half of their training camp roster consisting of rookies. There could be major first-year contributions at nearly every position on the roster, even if rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett ends up as the backup to Matthew Stafford. The need for immediate returns on the defensive line and at edge rusher is especially glaring. How they acclimate will determine if the Rams are frisky upstarts or in the mix to draft first overall in 2024. Read more from Dan Greenspan

When will QB Brock Purdy be cleared to return?

Aside from a slight delay to have the UCL in his right elbow repaired, Purdy's recovery has gone well. He began throwing less than 12 weeks after having the surgery, creating optimism he will be cleared to return at some point in training camp. The question doesn't seem to be if, but when that will happen. There's no prescribed timeline, but if Purdy can get back in mid-to-late August, it would give him time to step back into the starting job the Niners believe he earned with his play down the stretch last season as a rookie. Read more from Nick Wagoner

Can Seattle's restocked defense finally hit the ground running?

They've gotten off to miserable starts on defense in each of the past three seasons, and last year there was no drastic turnaround like in 2020 and 2021. General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll overhauled the front seven over the offseason, most notably adding DE Dre'Mont Jones on a $51.53 million contract and bringing back LB Bobby Wagner. The back end got an upgrade, as well, with CB Devon Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick. It's a much more talented defense, and the players up front should be better scheme fits than what Seattle had last season, but there are a lot of new pieces that will have to mesh in training camp. Another challenge: S Jamal Adams and LB Jordyn Brooks are both coming off major injuries that may require them to begin the season on the PUP list. Read more from Brady Henderson