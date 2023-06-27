Free agent running back Leonard Fournette escaped injury after his car caught fire -- while he was driving it.

Fournette posted a video to his Instagram account Tuesday showing his charred luxury SUV on the side of a highway. It's unclear where he was or what caused the car to combust.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I'am still blessed," Fournette posted.

Fournette, 28, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. The veteran told the Tampa Bay Times that it was at his request and that there was "no bad blood" between him and the franchise.

Last offseason, the Bucs signed Fournette, the No. 4 draft pick in 2017, to a three-year deal worth $21 million and up $24 million with incentives. Fournette told the Times that Tom Brady's retirement was a factor in his decision to ask to be released.

He rushed for 668 yards in 16 games (nine starts) for the Bucs in 2022. He also caught 73 passes for 523 yards out of the backfield. He scored six total touchdowns.

He has rushed for 4,478 yards in 79 career games (61 starts) over six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19) and Tampa. He has 2,219 career receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns (34 rushing, seven receiving).

Reuters contributed to this report.