A handful of NFL players, including Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for violating the NFL's policy on gambling, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Rodgers is the subject of a league investigation into possible violations of the league's gambling policy, including possible bets placed on Colts games. Rodgers acknowledged the situation on social media earlier this month, saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

The NFL said last week it planned to reinforce its gambling policy to players. All rookies will now be required to attend mandatory education sessions, and a group of league officials is making in-person visits to team facilities to emphasize and clarify what activities are prohibited amid the rapid proliferation of sports gambling.

The six "key rules" of the gambling policy that the league officials will emphasize are:

Don't bet on the NFL; Don't gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel; Don't have someone bet for you; Don't share team "inside information"; Don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season; Don't play daily fantasy football.

Four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commanders player were suspended by the NFL for gambling violations. Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, as was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney. Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended for six games each for mobile betting that occurred at the Lions' Allen Park facility.

The Lions subsequently released Cephus, Moore and Berryhill.

Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games over a five-game stretch when he was away from the team. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the trade deadline in November and reinstated in March.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.