Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are being suspended indefinitely -- through at least the 2023 season -- for betting on NFL games last season.

In addition, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for betting on other sports at the workplace.

The Colts subsequently announced that both Rodgers and Berry have been waived as a consequence of their suspensions.

"The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations," general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement.

Sources familiar with the activity on the online sportsbook account used by Rodgers told ESPN's David Purdum on Thursday that upwards of 100 bets were placed, including at least one wager on a game involving the Colts. A source told ESPN that friends of Rodgers, who were in Florida, encouraged him to place many of the wagers, the majority of which were in the $25-$50 range. Legal sports betting was not available in Florida this past football season. The largest wager placed through the account was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under on rushing yards by a Colts running back, which won.

NFL gambling suspensions in 2023 Nine players -- including four on Thursday -- have been suspended this year for violations of the NFL's gambling policy. Listed in alphabetical order; Thursday's announced suspensions in bold: Player Suspension Rashod Berry, IND indefinite* Stanley Berryhill, DET 6 games* Quintez Cephus, DET indefinite* C.J. Moore, DET indefinite* Nicholas Petit-Frere, TEN 6 games Isaiah Rodgers, IND Indefinite* Demetrius Taylor, FA indefinite Shaka Toney, WAS indefinite Jameson Williams, DET 6 games *Later released

The NFL investigation into the gambling violations did not find evidence of any game manipulation, a league source told Purdum.

Rodgers, 25, acknowledged his situation on social media earlier this month, saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

In a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Petit-Frere said Thursday, "The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.

"I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans. I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.

"I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season."

The Titans said in a statement that "we believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies."

Rodgers, a cornerback, was seen as an important piece of the Colts' defense after the recent departure of veteran starter Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason. Rodgers started nine games in 2022. He has also been a key contributor on special teams, averaging 27 yards per kick return in his career.

Rodgers' exit will immediately press second-round pick Julius Brents into action.

Berry, 26, was signed to the Colts' active roster in January from the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad. He was expected to be among the many Colts' defensive linemen battling for a roster spot. He has appeared in eight regular-season games, most recently in 2021 when he appeared in five games for the Detroit Lions. He also appeared in three games for the New England Patriots in 2020.

The 24-year-old Taylor, a defensive tackle, played last season for the Lions and appeared in one game.

The Titans selected Petit-Frere, 23, in the third round of the 2022 draft. He won the right tackle job during training camp and started 16 games last season.

An ankle injury kept Petit-Frere from starting the Week 17 game against Dallas as the Jaguars were competing for the AFC South Division title. Petit-Frere played in 97% of the offensive snaps last season when active. He committed eight penalties and had an 84.2 pass block win rate.

Earlier this year, four Lions players and one Washington Commanders player were suspended by the NFL for gambling violations. Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, as was Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney. Detroit wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended for six games each for mobile betting that occurred at the Lions' Allen Park facility.

The Lions subsequently released Cephus, Moore and Berryhill.

Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games over a five-game stretch when he was away from the team. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the trade deadline in November and reinstated in March.

The NFL said last week that it planned to reinforce its gambling policy to players. All rookies will now be required to attend mandatory education sessions, and a group of league officials is making in-person visits to team facilities to emphasize and clarify what activities are prohibited amid the rapid proliferation of sports gambling.

The six "key rules" of the gambling policy the league officials will emphasize are:

Don't bet on the NFL. Don't gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel. Don't have someone bet for you. Don't share team "inside information." Don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season. Don't play daily fantasy football.

Eleven players, at least one assistant coach and an undisclosed number of league personnel have been suspended for violating the NFL gambling policy since 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal statute that had restricted regulated betting to primarily Nevada. Since the Supreme Court decision, 34 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have launched legal betting markets.

ESPN's Turron Davenport and Stephen Holder contributed to this report.