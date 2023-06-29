What does Cam Robinson's suspension mean for the Jags? (1:29)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Robinson, who is eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason, will lose $888,888 for each game suspended for a total of $3,555,552. The suspension also voids the guarantee of his $16 million base salary in 2023. This is the second year of a three-year, $52.75 million contract extension he signed in May 2022.

Walker Little will step in at left tackle and the Jaguars will start rookie first-round pick Anton Harrison at right tackle, with veteran Josh Wells, whom they signed to a one-year deal in April, serving as the backup swing tackle. Little has started eight games (including playoffs) in Robinson's place at left tackle over the past two seasons because of injuries.

When Robinson returns, the Jaguars likely will slide Little inside to left guard where he will compete with Ben Bartch.

Robinson ranked 59th in pass block win rate among offensive tackles in 2022, per ESPN Stats & Information. He missed the final three games of the regular season and both Jaguars playoff games after suffering a knee injury in the overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 18.

Robinson has started 75 games for the Jaguars since they drafted him in the second round in 2017.