The Carolina Panthers added depth to its defensive line ahead of training camp by signing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Stallworth played for Panthers coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis for two seasons (2020-21) and spent time with the Chiefs and Texans last year. Stallworth played with the Saints in 2018-19 after being undrafted out of South Carolina.

Stallworth, at 6-foot-2, 305-pounds, adds experience and size to a Panthers line that underwent reconstruction this offseason. Carolina began free agency by signing Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams, and also brought in veterans Henry Anderson and John Penisini.

To make room for Stallworth on the active roster, the Panthers waived safety Myles Dorn.