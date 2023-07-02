49ers QB Brock Purdy announces engagement

Brock Purdy is getting married.

The 23-year-old quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers announced his engagement to Jenna Brandt on Sunday. Purdy posted a photo of the proposal by the seaside in Saint Cloud, Florida, on his Instagram page.

Selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy was a revelation for the 49ers, throwing for 13 touchdowns, four interceptions and 1,374 yards in nine games last season. After taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in December, Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game, where a UCL tear limited his effectiveness.