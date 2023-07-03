Foster Moreau said Monday that his cancer is in full remission.

The veteran tight end made the announcement some three months after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma following a physical with the New Orleans Saints while he was visiting the team in free agency.

"After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!" Moreau posted on Twitter on Monday. "I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended."

In March, Moreau was considering the possibility of continuing his pro football career with his hometown Saints when Dr. John Amoss, the team's physician, noticed an enlarged lymph node in the tight end's left clavicle. Amoss' discovery led to a diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma, and Moreau initially announced that he would pause his NFL career to focus on his health.

After further testing, Moreau said, doctors determined he had a rare -- but very treatable -- form of the disease, nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma, or NLPHL.

His treatment consisted of six to eight hours of a drip infusion for one day initially, followed by several weeks of medication that was either ingested or injected into his stomach area. That treatment ended the day before he signed a three-year, $12 million contract with New Orleans in May.

He was able to participate fully in voluntary offseason practice later that month.

"I'll continue to fight this as long as I need to," Moreau said at the time. "As many times as I need to fight this and go back into remission, I will."

Moreau, 26, played football at LSU from 2015 to '19 and was a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019. He caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns during his four seasons for the Raiders.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.