The NFL on Thursday announced a multiyear extension to its partnership with Genius Sports, an international firm that distributes the league's official play-by-play data to media and sports betting operators and a low-latency live game video feed that's used for live in-game betting at sportsbooks.

The partnership between the NFL and Genius Sports, which was established in 2021, will be extended through the 2027-28 season, according to the release. Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed.

The low-latency game feed powers the NFL's "Watch and Bet" platform, which will allow customers in the U.S. and Canada to view games on participating sportsbook apps. Caesars Sportsbook first launched the "Watch and Bet" last season during select NFL games.

The official data feed fuels in-game betting on the NFL, including player props, microbetting and same-game parlays and also is used during NFL broadcasts. Genius Sports says it powers "over 98%" of the legalized U.S. betting market.

"Since our partnership began in 2021, Genius Sports has been an integral part of taking our official data feeds to market and working with sportsbooks to develop new ways for fans to engage with the NFL," Brent Lawton, NFL vice president of business development and strategic investments, said in a release announcing the extension. "We're excited to extend our relationship with Genius and look forward to working with them to develop the next generation of NFL fans."

The NFL also uses Genius Sports to help track the betting action on the league and identify abnormalities and impermissible bettors. Nine players have been suspended this year for violating the league's gambling policy. Six of the suspended players were found to have bet on the NFL, according to the league.

"In just two years, the NFL and Genius Sports have set a new standard for data-driven fan engagement, and we look forward to powering immersive experiences for NFL fans, broadcasters, teams, sportsbooks, brands and more," Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said in the release. "Also, Genius Sports will continue to help safeguard the integrity of all NFL games, which is critically important to the NFL, by continuing to provide our 24/7 bet monitoring services."