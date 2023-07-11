        <
          Saints' Alvin Kamara agrees to plead no contest to lesser charge

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterJul 11, 2023, 02:39 PM ET
          New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his involvement in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas, according to court records.

          Kamara and three other men were initially facing misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm. Kamara is no longer facing felony charges after accepting the plea deal, his attorney David Chesnoff confirmed on Tuesday.

          Kamara will do community service and pay the alleged victim in the fight $100,000 dollars for medical bills.

          "Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season," Chesnoff said in a statement.

          The NFL has not commented on possible discipline for Kamara and typically waits until the legal process is finished to hand out any suspensions.

          According to the league policy: "It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime. We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful. Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding ... are subject to discipline."