TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled their much-anticipated throwback uniforms to be worn during the 2023 season on Wednesday. It will mark the first time they'll wear their creamsicle jerseys and wear helmets featuring their old mascot, Bucco Bruce, in a throwback game since 2012.

Several players participated in a photoshoot and video shoot featuring retro styling including Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Devin White, Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean, Antoine Winfield Jr., Rachaad White, Shaquil Barrett, Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea.

The Bucs' original creamsicle jerseys were worn from the franchise's first year in 1976 until 1996, one year after the Glazer family purchased the team. Then they adopted their current color scheme of red, pewter, orange and black, replacing Bucco Bruce with a more menacing Captain Fear.

The Bucs stopped holding an annual throwback game when the NFL mandated that the same helmet must be worn the entire season beginning in 2013, citing safety issues. Because the Bucs' modern color scheme featured a pewter helmet, the team felt it would clash with throwback uniforms.

Here it is! A look at the 'new' Bucs creamsicle throwbacks! pic.twitter.com/qXERFHPkMg — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 12, 2023

The NFL nixed the one-helmet rule in 2022 but the team said a supply shortage meant they wouldn't be able to get their throwback jerseys until 2023.

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions," Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a statement. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

The uniforms feature Nike's Vapor F.U.S.E. lightweight stretch-woven fabric made from 85% recycled material, and it incorporates Nike's Dri-FIT technology -- a luxury players did not have playing in their old stadium, the notoriously hot Ole' Sombrero, or Big Sombrero, which was built almost entirely of concrete.

In addition to wearing the uniforms, the Bucs will decorate their current home -- Raymond James Stadium -- with signage from their former digs when they play the Lions, an old NFC Central foe.

The old uniforms were once synonymous with "Yuckaneers" losing football (even after winning two Super Bowls and eight division titles, they still have the second-most losses of any team in the NFL from 1976-2023 behind only the Lions), but these throwbacks have become increasingly popular in merchandise over the last 15 years, with fans clamoring for their return.