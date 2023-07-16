NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year deal worth up to $15 million, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The deal, which is expected to be complete over the next few days, will give Hopkins a base salary in the first year of $12 million, which could reach $15 million with incentives, sources told Russini.

Hopkins, 31, brings 10 years of NFL experience with him to Nashville. He instantly becomes the most veteran receiver in the Titans' inexperienced wideout room. Hopkins will slot into the role as an outside receiver opposite second-year wideout Treylon Burks.

The Titans hosted Hopkins on a visit last month before he met with the New England Patriots the following week. Hopkins has previous experience with various coaches on the Titans' staff.

Mike Vrabel was the linebackers coach and later the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans when Hopkins was voted to two of his five career Pro Bowls. Hopkins posted 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 when current Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly was calling the plays for the Texans.

The Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26. His future in Arizona had been in question since the end of the 2022 season because of his team-high $30.75 million cap hit, which ranked tops among wide receivers in the NFL and seventh highest overall.

The Titans' wide receiver group had a total of two 100-yard receiving games last season. Hopkins matched that total despite missing the first six games of the season serving a suspension for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing-drugs policy. He finished the season with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.