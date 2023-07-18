Aaron Donald joins the 99 Club in Madden NFL 24 for a seventh time, setting a record for most appearances. (0:34)

Aaron Donald has made some history.

The Los Angeles Rams star became the most decorated 99 Club member in Madden history Tuesday, being given the top rating in the video game for the seventh time in his career, passing Peyton Manning, who had been a 99 in Madden for six editions of the game.

The 32-year-old has been part of the 99 Club for the past seven editions of the game, starting with Madden 18 (which came out prior to the 2017 season), sharing the title that year with Tom Brady and Von Miller.

The last time Donald wasn't a 99 at launch was for Madden 17, when he was a 98 overall and coming off his first All-Pro season. It also was the year (2016) the Rams relocated back to Los Angeles from St. Louis.

Donald has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career, and he has been a first-team All-Pro in all but two seasons -- his rookie year and last season, when he was injured and limited to 11 games and posted just five sacks.

Donald has been the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year three times during his run in the 99 Club.

Donald is also the strongest player in the video game -- the only player with a 99 strength rating.

Manning had been in the 99 Club every year from Madden 06 through Madden 11, before dropping to a 98 for Madden 12.