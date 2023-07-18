A misdemeanor simple assault charge against Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver has been dropped, according to a report in The Tennessean on Tuesday.

The criminal case was closed and Weaver's trial, which was set to begin Tuesday, was canceled, the newspaper said.

The charge was tied to an incident that happened outside a bar in Pittsburgh in April 2021. A woman told police that Weaver "grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground, where she ultimately hit her head."

According to The Tennessean, records display that the prosecutor decided to no longer pursue the criminal charge.

Weaver played college football at Pitt before the Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Weaver, 25, was limited to two games as a rookie due to a broken fibula. Last season, he had 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 16 games (four starts). Entering his third training camp, Weaver is expected to compete for more reps this year.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.