Courtney Cronin explains why the NFC championship, not the Super Bowl, is the standard of success Dak Prescott should be measured on. (1:11)

Is it NFC championship or bust for Dak and the Cowboys? (1:11)

Dallas Cowboys six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract and the team's lack of interest in restructuring it, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Martin believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market," a source said.

Martin is scheduled to make about $7 million less this season than the NFL's top-paid guards. Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons and Quenton Nelson of the Colts are at the top of that list this season at an average of $20 million.

Last season marked a sixth first-team All-Pro nod for Martin, who at age 32 is among the most highly productive players at any position.

He gave up three sacks on a 96% pass block win rate, the eighth-best clip in the league. His 73.8% run block win rate was also impressive.