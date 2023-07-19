Louis Riddick sounds off as he lays out his expectations for the New York Jets this season with the addition of Aaron Rodgers. (0:55)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- On the day they opened training camp with Aaron Rodgers-fueled optimism, the New York Jets are parting ways with a disappointing draft pick from their recent past.

Wide receiver Denzel Mims, a second-round selection in 2020 who never gained traction with the Jets' current coaching staff, was informed that he will be waived if he is not traded, a source confirmed Wednesday to ESPN.

The Jets are trying to trade Mims, who requested a trade one year ago but will be placed on waivers if New York is unable to reach a deal with another team. The Jets' plan to waive Mims was first reported by the New York Post.

Mims was excused from training camp and didn't report with the rest of the team. The move came as no surprise, as Mims failed to establish a consistent role and had just 42 catches for 676 yards while failing to score a touchdown in three seasons.

It's the latest move in a shake-up at wide receiver for the Jets, who traded Elijah Moore -- a 2021 second-round pick -- to the Cleveland Browns in March and also declined to re-sign Braxton Berrios, a former All-Pro kick returner who wound up with the Miami Dolphins.

The next Jets receiver on the hot seat could be Corey Davis, who has an uncertain role and an $11 million cap charge, making him a pay-cut candidate.

The Jets believe they upgraded their receiving corps by signing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, both of whom played with Rodgers in Green Bay. They also signed speedster Mecole Hardman.

Mims was seen as a fifth or sixth receiver on the depth chart and doesn't play on special teams, minimizing his value in the eyes of the team.

The overall mood was upbeat on Day 1 as it always is in camp, but this felt different, according to players.

"You can start with all the cameras that are around to start off the first day," linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "We have a big name in Aaron Rodgers here. His first day here, you can kind of feel a lot of screws and bolts tighten up. That's expected with the name and the way he carries [himself]. ... Everybody is excited from top to bottom -- coaches, players."

The Jets are being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks," which has further increased the spotlight.