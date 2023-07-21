Harry Douglas and Jeff Darlington weigh in on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' ceiling this season. (1:23)

How far can Lamar Jackson take the new-look Ravens? (1:23)

Veteran free agent RB Melvin Gordon III reached agreement Friday on a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million with the Baltimore Ravens, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler who will be entering his ninth NFL season. He played five seasons for the San Diego Chargers and the last 2½ with the Denver Broncos. He has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns and caught 309 passes with 14 touchdowns over his career, with his best year in 2017 with the Chargers.

Last season he rushed for 318 yards and caught 25 passes in 10 games. But he fumbled five times and the Broncos released him after his final one in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gordon played 41 games for the Broncos over parts of the last three seasons, scored 22 total touchdowns (19 rushing, three receiving), but also had 12 total fumbles in that time, nine of those recovered by the Broncos' opponents.

Gordon joined the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad after being released, but was never activated for a game.