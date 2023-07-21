BEREA, Ohio -- Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of Cleveland Browns training camp due to blood clots, the team revealed Friday.

Goodwin began experiencing "discomfort in his legs and slight shortness of breath" during OTAs in the spring. Follow-up tests showed blood clots in his legs and lungs.

It is unclear when Goodwin will rejoin the Browns on the practice field. Cleveland signed the 32-year-old veteran in the offseason.

Goodwin has 187 career receptions and was brought in to play a key role in Cleveland's receiver rotation.

The Browns' first training camp practice is Saturday at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.