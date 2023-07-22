Sauce Gardner presents Aaron Rodgers with icy surprise gift

Louis Riddick sounds off as he lays out his expectations for the New York Jets this season with the addition of Aaron Rodgers. (0:55)

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner have begun quite a blossoming friendship since the 39-year-old quarterback joined the New York Jets this offseason.

Their relationship reached a new level on Saturday when the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year gifted the four-time NFL MVP with a Jets-colored chain.

"So you're my jeweler's favorite quarterback," Gardner said to Rodgers before giving him the surprise gift. "You know what I mean, Al the Jeweler, and he wanted to cook up something special for you. He brought the idea to me, I said I think it would be a good idea."

The pendant features the former Green Bay Packers star's new No. 8 in sparkling diamonds with an outline of green emeralds. His name and the AFC East contender's name are adorned on each side of the figure.

Perhaps Rodgers will don the piece in his pregame outfit ahead of his Jets' debut on Monday Night Football in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 11.